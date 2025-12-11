What's next for Oasis? 'Noel has said, "No rest for the immensely talented,"' says Gem Archer

Gem Archer of Oasis performs onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

With Oasis' reunion tour now concluded, the question remains whether the reformed "Wonderwall" outfit will continue to play shows in the future. Among those wondering about the future of Oasis are the members of the band themselves, including guitarist Gem Archer.

"We've all said that we won't know what this was 'till next year," Archer tells Guitar World about the prospect of more Oasis shows. "When all the wheels stop spinning, you know, there's just so much to take on board. It really was a bit of a whirlwind."

"Anything could happen, which could include nothing," Archer says. "But this [tour] was quite a thing ... if stuff was happening, I think I might already know about it, if you know what I mean? It’s not something you just flick on."

Archer then offers a pearl of wisdom from Noel Gallagher that might hint at what's coming next for Oasis.

"Noel has said, 'No rest for the immensely talented,'" Archer says. "So take that how you want."

Oasis launched their reunion tour in July, marking the first time the long-feuding brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have shared the live stage since 2009.

After the tour concluded in November, Oasis released a statement reading, "There will now be a pause for a period of reflection."

If Oasis will indeed continue touring, it won't be until 2027, if Liam is to be believed. In a recent social media post, Liam wrote, "We're not doing anything in 2026 sorry."

