What's next for Oasis? 'Bring on 2027 I mean 2026,' says Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs on stage as part of their Live '25 global tour in Sydney, Australia. (Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

2026 is looking to be yet another year of trying to decipher Liam Gallagher's tweets.

The Oasis singer has once again taken to his socials to address the possible future of the reunited "Wonderwall" outfit, this time in response to a fan remarking, "Oasis 2025 will officially be over in a day."

"Bring on 2027 I mean 2026 I mean happy easter," Gallagher replied.

Gallagher's post seems to hint at possible Oasis activity in the coming year, even though he previously stated that the band is "not doing anything in 2026."

Oasis, of course, launched their reunion tour in 2025, marking the band's first live shows since 2009 and officially ending the long-running feud between Liam and his brother and bandmate, Noel Gallagher.

If and when Oasis does return to the road, Liam does say you can expect to hear some different songs.

"If we tour again there will be changes to the set list thems the rules," Liam says.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.