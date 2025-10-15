What TikTok gets right (and wrong) about cleaning

HeySunday rounded up the most viral cleaning tricks on TikTok, separating helpful tips from the ones that might do more harm than good.

There's something oddly satisfying about watching someone scrub a grimy stove until it gleams or peel years of buildup off a carpet. That's part of why cleaning videos have taken off, and TikTok's #CleanTok is at the center of it all.

TikTok has become a go-to spot for creative cleaning advice, from quick-fix hacks to "miracle" products. But not everything trending is safe, effective, or even new. To help cut through the noise, HeySunday rounded up the most viral cleaning tricks, separating helpful tips from the ones that might do more harm than good.

The good, the bad, and the risky of #CleanTok

1. Laundry stripping: Use sparingly

#CleanTok made laundry stripping go viral, but it's nothing new. This deep soak method removes residue like detergent, softener, body oils, and minerals, especially from towels and bedding.

It works, but moderation matters. Mix equal parts Borax, washing soda, and detergent in hot water. Soak items for four hours and then send them through the washer on a water-only cycle and dry as usual.

But be careful, Clean My Space warns, because overdoing it can backfire. Experts say that laundry stripping is unnecessary for most loads and may wear out fabrics faster. Save it for sturdy items that really need a deep clean, not your delicates.

2. The Pink Stuff: Not for all surfaces

This bubblegum-colored paste from the U.K. has been cleaning homes since the 1930s, but its viral fame is recent. Marketed as a "Miracle Cleaning Paste," the Pink Stuff promises to work on almost any surface.

In reality, it's effective, but rough. Consumer Reports describes it as "liquid sandpaper" thanks to its gritty quartz formula. That grit can scratch delicate surfaces. One Redditor learned the hard way after using it on a stainless steel fridge. Stick to sturdy materials like porcelain.

3. Cleaning slime for electronics: Stick to clear

Cleaning slime promises to lift grime from keyboards, remotes, and other dusty gadgets. It's squishy, satisfying, and pretty handy when used right.

CNET reports that it's great for light dusting and reaching into crevices, and it's easy to make your own batch at home, but it's not a deep cleaner. Colored slime can also stain electronics. If you leave it on for too long, it can seep inside and may cause damage. It's best to use a clear slime, work quickly, and don't press too hard.

4. Baking soda drain cleaner: Best for mild blockages

This TikTok trick clears slow drains with a simple mix of baking soda, vinegar, and boiling water—no harsh chemicals needed.

In one viral video, creator @ugcwithsunny shows the method in action: Pour boiling water over the drain, add baking soda, follow with vinegar, then flush again with hot water.

It's a solid option for mild clogs, but plumbers caution that serious blockages will likely require stronger solutions or physical removal with a snake.

5. Microwave steam cleaning: Easy peasy lemon squeezy

This old-school trick got a second life on TikTok. Cleaning your microwave with lemons has been around for decades, and it still works like a charm.

Just microwave a bowl of water with lemon slices for five minutes. The steam softens stuck-on gunk, and the lemon cuts odors. Then, remove the bowl carefully and wipe the microwave clean with a soft cloth or paper towels.

Experts at Good Housekeeping say it's one of the easiest, most effective ways to clean your microwave. No scrubbing required.

6. Mopping walls with a Swiffer: Beware of paint damage

TikTokers are turning their Swiffers sideways to tackle dirty walls, especially high ones. Some users swear by it for convenience. And it's true that it's a clever shortcut, but it's not risk-free.

Unless your walls are finished with washable paint, mopping them can ruin surfaces by scuffing or dulling paint, especially if you scrub too hard. If you want to try it out, test a small patch first, and go gently. You could also just opt for a dry mop head with a microfiber cloth.

7. Product overloading: Dangerous and unnecessary

Some viral videos show toilets or tubs overflowing with bubbles from excessive cleaning products. While this may look satisfying, it doesn't mean that more products equal a cleaner space.

Experts warn that product overloading is risky. Dumping multiple cleaners into the same space at once can be dangerous. Mixing chemicals may release toxic fumes or cause damage. It's also wasteful, messy, and tough on your plumbing. Remember, a little goes a long way.

8. Scrub Daddy soap hack: Super absorbent and bubbly

This popular sponge trick actually holds up. Soaking a Scrub Daddy in dish soap lets it release suds as you clean. The sponge's texture helps it absorb soap and stretch it over multiple dishes. It also creates a lot more suds than regular sponges. The brand demo shows how it works.

Bonus tip: Dunk it in cold water to firm it up for scrubbing, or use warm water to soften it for gentler cleaning.

9. Using dryer sheets on baseboards: A dust-fighting trick

It might sound odd, but wiping baseboards with a dryer sheet actually works. According to Homes & Gardens, these sheets easily pick up dust and even light stains. Even better, they leave behind a light film that helps prevent future buildup. It's fast, simple, and surprisingly effective.

10. Sunday reset cleaning: Refreshes homes and minds

Setting aside a day to clean, reset, and prepare for the week ahead has become a TikTok staple, and for good reason. According to House Beautiful, a Sunday reset is about more than just tidying your space. It's a structured routine that can help reduce stress, boost productivity, and create a sense of control.

Typical tasks include laundry, meal prep, and planning for the week. But don't worry if Sunday doesn't suit your schedule. The idea behind a Sunday reset is flexible. Reset whenever things start to feel out of sync, on whatever day works best for you.

Think before you scrub

TikTok can be a treasure trove of cleaning ideas, but not every hack is a winner. Some are smart shortcuts. Others can stain, scratch, or even cause harm.

Before trying something new, think it through. Check that it's safe for the surface you're cleaning and backed by expert advice, not just viral views.

Got a hack that worked wonders (or totally flopped)? Share your wins and fails, and always read the fine print before jumping on the next cleaning trend.

This story was produced by HeySunday and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.