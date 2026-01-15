What if 'All You Wanted' was 'NEVER ENOUGH'? Michelle Branch covers Turnstile

If "All You Wanted" was for Michelle Branch to cover Turnstile, well, you're in luck.

Branch has shared her take on "NEVER ENOUGH," the title track off the hardcore outfit's 2025 album. Her version, which was posted to Instagram, features her vocals over a piano line.

"Can't get enough of this one from [Turnstile]," Branch writes in the caption.

If you want to see Turnstile play "NEVER ENOUGH," they'll be playing a number of 2026 U.S. festivals, including Coachella, Welcome to Rockville and Bonnaroo.

Meanwhile, both NEVER ENOUGH and its title track are nominated for the 2026 Grammys, as are the album's songs "SEEIN' STARS" and "BIRDS." Turnstile is the first-ever artist to be nominated in the rock, alternative and metal categories in a single year.

The 2026 Grammys take place Feb. 1.

