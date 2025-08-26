What the hell is this doing here? Radiohead's 'Let Down' charts on ﻿'Billboard﻿' Hot 100

Radiohead poses for a portrait at Capitol Records during the release of their album 'OK Computer' in Los Angeles, California on June 12, 1997. Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A Radiohead song has debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 nearly 30 years after its release.

The OK Computer track "Let Down" enters the all-genre chart for the first time at #91. As for why a song from 1997 is just now making its Hot 100 debut, the answer is, of course, TikTok, where "Let Down" has recently been going viral.

Before you decry, to the tune of "Creep," that "Let Down" doesn't "belong here" on such a mainstream platform, Radiohead has actually charted three songs on the Hot 100 before: the aforementioned "Creep," "High and Dry" off The Bends and the In Rainbows cut "Nude." "Creep" charted the highest, reaching #34.

Radiohead's most recent album is 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool, and they haven't performed since 2018. They did, however, just put out a compilation of live tracks from the Hail to the Thief era.

