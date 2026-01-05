Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale prepared for initial success to be 'mad, freak incident'

The Edinburgh Hogmanay Party In The Garden Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg performs during Edinburgh's Hogmanay Party in the Gardens at Ross Band Stand in Princes Street Gardens on December 31, 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Martin Grimes/Getty Images) (Martin Grimes/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

It seems safe to say that Wet Leg avoided the sophomore slump.

After breaking out with their 2022 self-titled debut album, the "Chaise Longue" outfit returned in 2025 with their second record, moisturizer. The album spawned the successful singles "catch these fists" and "mangetout," and has earned three Grammy nominations.

"It's just crazy to see your band's name next to legitimate artists who've been in the industry a long time and who've maybe inspired you to make music," frontwoman Rhian Teasdale tells People.

The recognition is especially meaningful for Teasdale since she wasn't sure the success the first album brought Wet Leg would continue.

"We were very much prepared for, 'The first album was just this mad, freak incident,'" Teasdale says. "We weren't really expecting that for album two, so it's just really nice."

The 2026 Grammys take place Feb. 1. Moisturizer is nominated for best alternative music album and best album cover, while "mangetout" is up for best alternative music performance.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

