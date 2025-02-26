Wet Leg remixes Faux Real song, 'Walking Away from My Demons'

City Slang
By Josh Johnson

Wet Leg has remixed the song "Walking Away from My Demons," originally recorded by the art-pop duo Faux Real.

"After we opened for Wet Leg on their first US tour in the fall of '22, we became fast friends," Faux Real says. "So when the chance to collaborate came up, it just felt like a no-brainer."

You can listen to the remix now via digital outlets.

Wet Leg has been relatively quiet lately after wrapping a world tour supporting their breakout 2022 debut album, which spawned the single "Chaise Longue." They'll be back on the road in the summer for a run of European festival dates, and will return to the States in September to play Atlanta's Shaky Knees festival.

