Wet Leg reflects on return to Glastonbury: 'Means so much to us!'

By Josh Johnson

Wet Leg performed at Glastonbury over the weekend, marking their second time playing the U.K. mega festival following their 2022 debut. The "Chaise Longue" outfit is now reflecting on what their Glastonbury return means to them.

"The last Glastonbury we played in 2022 was such a momentous moment for us that we kinda made peace with the fact we might not top it," Wet Leg writes in an Instagram post. "But to return on a bigger stage and have so many of you turn up for us to listen to new songs off an unreleased album means so much to us!"

Said unreleased album refers to Wet Leg's upcoming sophomore effort, moisturizer, due out July 11. It includes the lead single "catch these fists."

Wet Leg will launch a U.S. tour in support of moisturizer in September.

