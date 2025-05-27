Wet Leg premieres new ﻿'moisturizer'﻿ track, 'CPR'

Domino
By Josh Johnson

Wet Leg has premiered a new song called "CPR," a track off the band's upcoming album, moisturizer.

"CPR" references the U.K.'s emergency number, 999, which frontwoman Rhian Teasdale calls in the song to report, "The thing is, I'm in love."

You can listen to "CPR" via digital outlets and watch its video on YouTube.

Moisturizer, the much-anticipated follow-up to Wet Leg's 2022 self-titled album, arrives July 11. It also includes the lead single "catch these fists."

Wet Leg will launch a U.S. tour in support of moisturizer in September.

