Wet Leg notches second UK #1 album with 'moisturizer'

In addition to catching fists, Wet Leg has caught another #1 album across the pond.

The "Chaise Longue" outfit's sophomore effort, moisturizer, debuts atop the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart. Their self-titled debut record achieved the same feat upon its release in 2022.

Moisturizer was released on July 11 and includes the lead single "catch these fists."

Wet Leg will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.