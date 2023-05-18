Wet Leg, Florence Welch among 2023 Ivors winners

Wet Leg and Florence Welch were among the winners at the 2023 Ivors, the prestigious award ceremony that honors the best of British and Irish songwriting.

The "Chaise Longue" duo — made up of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers — was named Songwriter of the Year, while the Florence + the Machine tune "King," which Welch co-wrote with Jack Antonoff, earned the Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

Additionally, Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein were recognized with the Special International Award, while Sting received the Academy Fellowship honor.

For the full list of winners, visit IvorsAcademy.com.

