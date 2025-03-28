Wet Leg confirms 'Catch These Fists' single release date

Wet Leg will be celebrating April Fools' Day with new music.

The duo has confirmed that their upcoming single, "Catch These Fists," will premiere on April 1. The track is available to presave now.

"Catch These Fists" follows Wet Leg's self-titled debut album, which includes their breakout hit, "Chaise Longue," as well as the singles "Wet Dream" and "Angelica."

Wet Leg will be playing intimate shows in New York City and Los Angeles on March 31 and April 8, respectively.

