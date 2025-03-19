Wet Leg announces NYC & LA club shows amid new music teasers

Reading Festival 2023 - Day 1 Simone Joyner/Getty Images (Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Wet Leg has announced a pair of very small shows in New York City and Los Angeles.

The NYC date takes place March 31 at Brooklyn's Market Hotel, while the LA performance will be held at The River on April 8.

RSVPs to access a presale are open now, and tickets will be available March 28 first to "Moisturizer Valley residents," referring to those who've signed up for the Wet Leg email list.

The show news comes after Wet Leg teased their return Monday in a Facebook post reading "we are so back" alongside a link to their website. Following the link will lead you to a page reading, "Salutations, lonely heart. You have wandered far, but you are home now. Enter Moisturizer Valley—where the skin never cracks, and the body never withers."

Wet Leg followed that by posting a clip of what sounds like a new song.

Perhaps we'll soon also be getting news about a new Wet Leg album to follow their 2022 self-titled debut, which includes their breakout single, "Chaise Longue."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!