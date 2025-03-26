Wet Leg announces new single, 'Catch These Fists'

Wet Leg has announced the release of a new single called "Catch These Fists."

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the "Chaise Longue" duo teases that the track is "coming next week," and is available to presave now.

"Prepare to be dazzled," they say.

The news comes after Wet Leg played a pair of intimate England shows, during which they reportedly debuted new material. They're playing shows in New York City on March 31 and Los Angeles on April 8.

"Catch These Fists" follows Wet Leg's 2022 self-titled debut album, which includes their breakout hit "Chaise Longue" and the singles "Wet Dream" and "Angelica."

