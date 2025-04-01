Wet Leg announces new album, ﻿'moisturizer'﻿; listen to single 'catch these fists' now

Wet Leg has announced a new album called moisturizer.

The much-anticipated sophomore follow-up to the "Chaise Longue" duo's 2022 self-titled effort drops July 11. You can listen to the previously teased lead single "catch these fists" now via digital outlets.

Wet Leg will be performing "catch these fists" on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Other moisturizer song names include "jennifer's body" and "pokemon," which seem to follow in the Mean Girls-referencing footsteps of "Chaise Longue." Here's the full track list:

"CPR"

"liquidize"

"catch these fists"

"davina mccall"

"jennifer's body"

"mangetout"

"pond song"

"pokemon"

"pillow talk"

"don't speak"

"11:21"

"u and me at home"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.