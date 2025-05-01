Wet Leg announces US tour supporting upcoming '﻿moisturizer'﻿ album

Domino
By Josh Johnson

Wet Leg has announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, moisturizer.

The headlining outing begins Sept. 1 in Seattle and wraps up Oct. 17 in Los Angeles. Presales begin May 7 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WetLegBand.com.

Moisturizer, the sophomore follow-up to Wet Leg's 2022 self-titled debut, drops July 11. It includes the lead single "catch these fists."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!