Wet Leg announces US tour supporting upcoming '﻿moisturizer'﻿ album

Wet Leg has announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, moisturizer.

The headlining outing begins Sept. 1 in Seattle and wraps up Oct. 17 in Los Angeles. Presales begin May 7 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WetLegBand.com.

Moisturizer, the sophomore follow-up to Wet Leg's 2022 self-titled debut, drops July 11. It includes the lead single "catch these fists."

