We're shook, not stirred: Lana Del Rey sings title song for new James Bond video game '007 First Light'

Lana Del Rey has a license to sing, and she's using it for the title theme of the new James Bond video game 007 First Light.

The game features a reimagined "origin story" for the iconic super spy, with a young James Bond just starting out in his career in espionage. Del Rey and longtime Bond composer David Arnold have co-written the song, "First Light," which is out now. It mixes Del Rey's signature vocals with those famous James Bond-sounding horn stabs and strings.

"The Bond theme is a unique storytelling moment; it has to capture scale, drama, and intrigue all at once," says Arnold, who scored the Bond films Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace.

He adds, "Lana brought an elegance and atmosphere to the song that felt perfectly suited to continuing that tradition while introducing something fresh for a new era."

The video game's title sequence will debut Friday at 10 a.m. PT on the 007 First Light channels on Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Steam and X. The game itself is now available for preorder on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and Amazon.com.

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