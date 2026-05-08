'We're back, baby!' Greta Van Fleet posts studio video

Greta Van Fleet performs during Vive Latino 2024 festival at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on March 16, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

It appears reports of Greta Van Fleet's demise have been greatly exaggerated.

The "Highway Tune" rockers have shared a video of themselves jamming together in the studio alongside the caption, "We're back, baby!"

The clip is surely a relief for fans after Greta posted a mysterious video earlier in the week called "Thanks for the Wild Ride" featuring archival footage from throughout the band's history. Given the title and reflective nature of the video, some fans were worried that it meant GVF was breaking up.

Now, though, it seems that whole thing was an elaborate tease, and new Greta Van Fleet music is on the way.

The most recent Greta Van Fleet album is 2023's Starcatcher.

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