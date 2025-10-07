Weezer's 'Island in the Sun' hits 1 billion Spotify streams

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs during Riot Fest at Douglass Park on September 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Weezer's "Island in the Sun" has certainly had many, many days in the sun.

The track has racked up 1 billion streams on Spotify, giving Rivers Cuomo and company their first-ever entry into the platform's Billions Club Playlist.

"When a band puts a song out into the world, there's no telling whether it will soar or wither," reads a post to Weezer's Facebook commenting on the achievement.

The post notes that "Island in the Sun" had started as "a very simple demo" during Weezer's "no man's land" period during their hiatus following the release of 1996's Pinkerton. It was eventually included on the band's 2001 comeback effort, the Green Album.

"['Island in the Sun'] wasn’t as big a hit as its predecessor, 'Hash Pipe,'" the post reads. "But it soon made a bigger and bigger impact in Europe and started to show up in the US all over the place by 2002. Since then it's only spread further, and has become an absolutely cherished essential in the band's live set."

"Now a wild milestone has been reached, where 'Island' had hit 1 BILLION streams on Spotify!" Weezer concludes. "If that doesn't show how far that simple little demo has come, nothing does!"

