Weezer unearths 1994 MSG "Buddy Holly" recording: "We were SPENT"

As Weezer continues to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Blue Album, they've unearthed a 1994 recording of their "Buddy Holly" performance at Madison Square Garden.

The set marked the first time Rivers Cuomo and company played the famed New York City arena. It was part of a radio festival that also included Green Day, Bon Jovi, Hole and Melissa Etheridge.

"We were SPENT by this show, the last one of '94, and biggest crowd we'd ever faced!" Weezer writes in an Instagram post alongside audio of the recording. "Held our own with @greenday, @jonbonjovi, Hole, @melissa_etheridge."

Weezer will return to MSG as part of their upcoming 30th anniversary Blue Album tour, which kicks off in September.

