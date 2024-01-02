Weezer teases "some very cool releases"for 2024

Along with celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album in 2024, Weezer has new material in the works.

In a Facebook post reflecting on the past year, which included their Indie Rock Roadtrip tour, Rivers Cuomo and company write, "2023 was really just amazing for us, and 2024 (the 30th Anniversary of The Blue Album!) is looking to be another great year!"

"No time to slow down!" they add. "Stay tuned for some very cool releases!"

Said cool releases will mark the first new music from Weezer to follow their 2022 SZNZ EP project.

As previously reported, Cuomo told Collider that Weezer planned to mark the Blue Album anniversary in 2024 with a "really amazing deluxe package" and "some kind of epic tour." The 1994 record, which is technically self-titled, would launch a tradition of color-themed Weezer albums, including the songs "Buddy Holly," "Say It Ain't So," "My Name Is Jonas" and "Undone -- The Sweater Song."

