Weezer plays Coachella following arrest of bassist's wife

Weezer performed their set at Coachella on Saturday as scheduled, just days after bassist Scott Shriner's wife Jillian was arrested for attempted murder.

As previously reported, the Los Angeles Police Department says that Jillian pointed a gun at officers amid a manhunt for suspects in a hit-and-run. After allegedly refusing to drop the weapon after being instructed to, police fired at Jillian, causing a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

LAPD sources tell ABC News that they've discovered evidence, including shell casings and video footage, that indicate that Jillian fired her gun.

Weezer made no mention of the incident during their set, which stuck to classics including "Say It Ain't So," "My Name Is Jonas," "Buddy Holly" and a cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman." Frontman Rivers Cuomo spoke briefly in between songs to thank the crowd, and to mention a Weezer movie that's in the works.

Saturday's Coachella also featured Green Day's headlining set, following Billie Joe Armstrong's guest appearance during The Go-Go's Friday set, joining the band for their performance of "Head Over Heels."

