Weezer announces surprise SoCal concert

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

By Josh Johnson

Weezer has announced a surprise Southern California concert, taking place Monday, April 29, at the Observatory in Santa Ana.

"Word on the street is that we've got another tour warm up show coming your way," Rivers Cuomo and company tease in a Facebook post. Tickets are on sale now.

Weezer previously played a last-minute Los Angeles show in March, during which they played their 1994 self-titled debut aka the Blue Album in full.

In September, Weezer will launch a full-scale U.S. tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Blue Album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

