Way Down We Smoke: Kaleo's JJ Julius Son launches signature cigar

KALEO Kaleo on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Kaleo frontman JJ Julius Son is getting into the cigar business.

The "Way Down We Go" rocker has teamed up with Kingmakers to create his own signature cigar, which is wrapped in a Ecuadorian Connecticut Shade leaf and blends Nicaraguan and Dominican tobaccos.

"The smoke opens with toasted almond, white pepper, and honeyed cream, unfolding into cedar and citrus zest for a profile that's delicate in strength but rich in character," a press release reads.

"For me, music and cigars share the same language — rhythm, nuance, and emotion," Julius Son says. "Every note or draw is about creating a moment you want to return to. This cigar is my way of offering that experience beyond the stage."

The JJ x Kingmakers cigar will be available in the fall.

Kaleo released their latest album, Mixed Emotions, in May. They'll resume their tour behind the record Aug. 31 in Jackson, Wyoming.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

