Watch Warped Tour DC livestream via Amazon Music

The return of Warped Tour officially kicks off with the Washington, D.C., date, taking place June 14-15. If you can't make it to the festival in person, you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.

Amazon Music has announced it will be livestreaming Warped D.C. via Twitch and Prime Video.

Artists on the lineup include mgk, All Time Low, Sublime, Asking Alexandria, Avril Lavigne, Bowling for Soup, Escape the Fate, FEVER 333, From Ashes to New, Hawthorne Heights, Ice Nine Kills, Mod Sun, Motion City Soundtrack, Royal & the Serpent, Simple Plan, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, We Came As Romans and We the Kings.

The stream will be hosted by "Anarchy" artist Lilith Czar and Amazon Music's Andy Harms. It will also feature interviews and other behind-the-scenes content.

The other 2025 Warped dates take place July 26-27 in Long Beach, California, and Nov. 15-16 in Orlando, Florida. The festival had been on hiatus since its 2019 25th anniversary events.

