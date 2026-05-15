Watch video for Evanescence's 'Who Will You Follow' single

Evanescence has premiered the video for "Who Will You Follow," a single off the band's upcoming album, Sanctuary.

The clip finds Amy Lee and company performing in the middle of a busy city street at night. Toward the end, buildings start exploding and cars fly into the air, Inception style.

You can watch the "Who Will You Follow" video on YouTube.

Sanctuary, the follow-up to 2021's The Bitter Truth, drops June 5. It also includes Evanescence's hit Devil May Cry song, "Afterlife."

Evanescence will launch a U.S. tour in June. Spiritbox and Nova Twins will also be on the bill.

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