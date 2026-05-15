Watch video for Evanescence's 'Who Will You Follow' single

'Sanctuary' album artwork. (BMG)
By Josh Johnson

Evanescence has premiered the video for "Who Will You Follow," a single off the band's upcoming album, Sanctuary.

The clip finds Amy Lee and company performing in the middle of a busy city street at night. Toward the end, buildings start exploding and cars fly into the air, Inception style.

You can watch the "Who Will You Follow" video on YouTube.

Sanctuary, the follow-up to 2021's The Bitter Truth, drops June 5. It also includes Evanescence's hit Devil May Cry song, "Afterlife."

Evanescence will launch a U.S. tour in June. Spiritbox and Nova Twins will also be on the bill.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!