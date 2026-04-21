Watch video for AWOLNATION's 'Catch a Wave' collaboration with Makua

"Catch a Wave" single artwork. (Villains for Good/Many Hats Distribution)
By Josh Johnson

AWOLNATION and surfer/musician Makua have premiered the video for their collaborative single, "Catch a Wave."

The clip, now on YouTube, features AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno as a giant cyclops chasing Makua down the streets of Los Angeles.

"I wrote the song about a fellow surfer passing away in the water," Bruno says in a statement. "It never felt appropriate to release on my own. Then I met Makua, and given the big wave champion that he is, the timing felt right."

The song "Catch a Wave" was released in February.

AWOLNATION's most recent album is 2024's The Phantom Five. Bruno's also been releasing music with his hardcore side project, The Barbarians of California.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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