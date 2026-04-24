Watch video for The All-American Rejects' song 'King Kong'

ALL AMERICAN REJECTS The All-American Rejects on 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.' (ABC/CHRIS WILLARD) (Chris Willard/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

The All-American Rejects have premiered the video for "King Kong," a track off the band's upcoming album, Sandbox.

The clip begins with a gorilla lighting a fuse to a stick of dynamite placed in the middle of a cake sitting in front of frontman Tyson Ritter, and things only get weirder from there.

The "King Kong" video is now streaming on YouTube.

Sandbox, the first AAR album in 14 years, is due out May 15. It also includes the previously released songs "Easy Come, Easy Go," "Get This," "Eggshell Tap Dancer," "Search Party!" and the title track.

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