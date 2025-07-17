Watch trailer for Yungblud's '﻿Are You Ready, Boy?﻿' documentary

Yungblud Performs At The Engine Rooms Mark Holloway/Redferns (Mark Holloway/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has shared the trailer for his upcoming documentary, Are You Ready, Boy?

The film follows the "Fleabag" rocker as he travels to Berlin's Hansa Studios, which was famously used by artists including David Bowie and U2, ahead of releasing his latest album, Idols.

"I feel like I am sailing uncharted waters," Yungblud says in the clip, which is available on YouTube. "I need to figure out who I am as an adult, as a man."

Are You Ready, Boy? will screen in theaters worldwide on Aug. 20 and Aug. 24. For ticket info, visit Yungblud.film.

Idols, the fourth Yungblud album, is out now. Yungblud will launch a U.S. tour in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

