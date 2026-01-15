Watch trailer for Twenty One Pilots' ﻿'More Than We Ever Imagined﻿' concert film

Twenty One Pilots at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Twenty One Pilots have shared the trailer for their upcoming concert film, More Than We Ever Imagined.

As previously reported, More Than We Ever Imagined was recorded during the "Stressed Out" duo's 2025 sold-out stadium show in Mexico City.

"Being surrounded by that many people while playing a piano, it's the closest I get to remembering why I fell in love with music," frontman Tyler Joseph says in the clip.

You can watch the More Than We Ever Imagined trailer streaming now on YouTube.

More Than We Ever Imagined will be released in IMAX and theaters worldwide on Feb. 26. Exclusive IMAX previews begin Feb. 25.

Tickets are on sale now. For all screening and ticket info, visit TwentyOnePilots.film.

