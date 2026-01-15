Watch trailer for Twenty One Pilots' ﻿'More Than We Ever Imagined﻿' concert film

JOSHUA DUN, TYLER JOSEPH Twenty One Pilots at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) (Frank Micelotta/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots have shared the trailer for their upcoming concert film, More Than We Ever Imagined.

As previously reported, More Than We Ever Imagined was recorded during the "Stressed Out" duo's 2025 sold-out stadium show in Mexico City.

"Being surrounded by that many people while playing a piano, it's the closest I get to remembering why I fell in love with music," frontman Tyler Joseph says in the clip.

You can watch the More Than We Ever Imagined trailer streaming now on YouTube.

More Than We Ever Imagined will be released in IMAX and theaters worldwide on Feb. 26. Exclusive IMAX previews begin Feb. 25.

Tickets are on sale now. For all screening and ticket info, visit TwentyOnePilots.film.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!