Watch trailer for new Blur documentary, ﻿'To the End'

Blur has premiered the trailer for an upcoming documentary called To the End.

The film follows the "Song 2" outfit as they reunited to record 2023's The Ballad of Darren, their first album in eight years, and prepare for a pair of shows at London's famed Wembley Stadium.

You can watch the trailer, which previews interviews with the four band members, streaming now on YouTube.

To the End will premiere July 19 in the U.K. and Ireland. For more info, visit Blur.co.uk.

Watching To the End may be the closest we get to seeing Blur for awhile. During their weekend two set at April's Coachella, frontman Damon Albarn told the crowd, "This is probably our last gig."

