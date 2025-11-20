Watch trailer for The Cure's ﻿'The Show of a Lost World'﻿ concert film

The Cure has shared a trailer for the band's upcoming concert film, The Show of a Lost World.

The teaser, now streaming on YouTube, features footage of Robert Smith and company performing "Endsong," a track off their latest album, 2024's Songs of a Lost World.

The Show of a Lost World captures The Cure's 2024 performance at the Troxy venue in London, during which they performed Songs of a Lost World, their first album in 16 years, in full, as well as another set of songs from throughout their career.

The Show of a Lost World will screen in cinemas worldwide on Dec. 11. A Blu-ray/DVD release is planned for release later in December.

