Watch Tom Morello jam with new Wayne Kramer-inspired guitar pedal

A new guitar pedal inspired by the late MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer has been released, with some help from Tom Morello.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist introduces the pedal, dubbed the MXR Jail Guitar Doors Drive, in a new video released by the online gear marketplace Reverb. In the clip, Morello jams with the pedal and speaks on Kramer's work with the organization Jail Guitar Doors, which provides musical instruments to help rehabilitate incarcerated individuals.

"What they've tried to bake into the MXR Jail Guitar Doors Drive distortion pedal is not just Wayne's sound but Wayne's attitude, and the grit and the rawness of Detroit and of the MC5," Morello says, adding that he used it on his contribution to the final MC5 album, 2024's Heavy Lifting.

You can order your own MXR Jail Guitar Doors Drive now via Reverb.com. A press release says that a majority of the proceeds will benefit the Jail Guitar Doors organization.

Kramer died in February 2024. He was posthumously inducted by Morello into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside MC5 later that year.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

