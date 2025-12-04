Watch Portugal. The Man cover Rage Against the Machine with 'Weird Al' Yankovic

2013 Bonnaroo Lineup Announcement Megathon 'Weird Al' Yankovic and John Gourley of Portugal. The Man perform during the 2013 Bonnaroo Lineup Announcement Megathon on February 19, 2013 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

In what may sound like the result of a music-themed Mad Libs game, Portugal. The Man covered Rage Against the Machine with "Weird Al" Yankovic.

The parody master joined the "Feel It Still" outfit during their show in New York City on Tuesday for a rocking, non-parody performance of Rage's "Killing in the Name."

You can watch footage of the onstage collaboration, which also featured filmmaker and The Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone dressed as Pee-wee Herman, now via PTM's Instagram.

While we can't explain the Pee-wee part, Portugal. The Man and "Weird Al" do have a history. In 2020, they teamed up on a song called "Who's Gonna Stop Me," which was described as Al's first-ever non-comedic release. Al also put out remixes of the PTM songs "Feel It Still" and "Live in the Moment" in 2018.

Portugal. The Man is currently on tour in support of their new album, SHISH, which includes the single "Tanana."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

