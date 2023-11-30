Watch new blink-182 live video for "ANTHEM PART 3"

Blink-182 has shared a new live video for "ANTHEM PART 3," the opening track off their comeback album, ONE MORE TIME... .

The clip captures performance footage from the trio's 2023 reunion tour, animated with different effects. You'll also see shots of emotional and moshing audience members, as well as backstage footage.

You can watch the live "ANTHEM PART 3" video streaming now on YouTube.

ONE MORE TIME..., the first blink album to feature the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in over 10 years, dropped in October. It also includes the singles "EDGING" and "ONE MORE TIME."

blink-182 will return to the road in support of ONE MORE TIME... in 2024. The U.S. leg launches in June.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

