Watch Mumford & Sons cover Gracie Abrams' 'I Love You, I'm Sorry'

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs at the Greek Theatre on June 09, 2025 in Berkeley, California. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Mumford & Sons put their spin on the Gracie Abrams song "I Love You, I'm Sorry" during their set on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

The "Little Lion Man" outfit's performance caught the attention of Abrams herself, who tagged frontman Marcus Mumford in an Instagram Story reading, "Whaaaaat!!!!!!! I love you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" along with a bandaged heart emoji.

You don't have to wait two summers from now to hear the Mumford & Sons version — you can watch it now on YouTube.

Also during their Live Lounge appearance, Mumford & Sons performed their new single "Rubber Band Man," which features Hozier on the studio version.

Mumford & Sons released their latest album, Rushmere, in March.

