Watch Mumford & Sons cover Gracie Abrams' 'I Love You, I'm Sorry'

Mumford & Sons put their spin on the Gracie Abrams song "I Love You, I'm Sorry" during their set on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.
The "Little Lion Man" outfit's performance caught the attention of Abrams herself, who tagged frontman Marcus Mumford in an Instagram Story reading, "Whaaaaat!!!!!!! I love you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" along with a bandaged heart emoji.
You don't have to wait two summers from now to hear the Mumford & Sons version — you can watch it now on YouTube.
Also during their Live Lounge appearance, Mumford & Sons performed their new single "Rubber Band Man," which features Hozier on the studio version.
Mumford & Sons released their latest album, Rushmere, in March.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.