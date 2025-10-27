Watch Mumford & Sons cover Gracie Abrams' 'I Love You, I'm Sorry'

Mumford & Sons In Concert - Berkeley, CA Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs at the Greek Theatre on June 09, 2025 in Berkeley, California. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images) (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Mumford & Sons put their spin on the Gracie Abrams song "I Love You, I'm Sorry" during their set on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

The "Little Lion Man" outfit's performance caught the attention of Abrams herself, who tagged frontman Marcus Mumford in an Instagram Story reading, "Whaaaaat!!!!!!! I love you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" along with a bandaged heart emoji.

You don't have to wait two summers from now to hear the Mumford & Sons version — you can watch it now on YouTube.

Also during their Live Lounge appearance, Mumford & Sons performed their new single "Rubber Band Man," which features Hozier on the studio version.

Mumford & Sons released their latest album, Rushmere, in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!