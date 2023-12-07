Watch Mike Shinoda play "Already Over" and Linkin Park's "Faint" with Saliva's Bobby Amaru

Mike Shinoda has shared a live performance video for his new solo single "Already Over," featuring backing vocals from Saliva vocalist Bobby Amaru.

The clip is part of the Linkin Park member's ongoing Already Over Sessions series, during which he recruits a group of musicians from a particular city to join him in bringing "Already Over" to life. The first installment was filmed in Sydney, while the latest episode was recorded in Los Angeles.

"In making 'Already Over,' I wrote and played all the instruments myself," Shinoda explains. "But to play it live, I loved the idea of playing with a range of talented musicians who were all 'locals.' This is the first and only time we all played together."

Amaru provided backing vocals during the performance alongside his daughter, Veda. After finishing "Already Over," Shinoda led the impromptu band in a rendition of Linkin Park's "Faint."

You can watch the Already Over Sessions streaming now via Shinoda's YouTube.

