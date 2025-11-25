Watch Matty Healy cover James Taylor with Tiny Habits

Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Day Three Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on The Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (Harry Durrant/Getty Images) (Harry Durrant/Harry Durrant/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The 1975's Matty Healy has teamed up with the band Tiny Habits to cover the James Taylor song "Carolina in My Mind."

Tiny Habits shared video of the collaborative performance on their Instagram, featuring Healy strumming an acoustic guitar and harmonizing with the trio.

Healy, by the way, is a big James Taylor fan — his fiancée, Gabbriette, took him to see the "Fire and Rain" artist in concert in September and documented the experience in a TikTok captioned, "Took my fiancé to see his favorite artist."

To bring things full circle, Tiny Habits opened for Taylor's summer tour.

Aside from seeing and covering his favorite artist, Healy has had a mostly quiet 2025. The 1975 wrapped their Still...At Their Very Best tour in 2024, though they did return to the live stage in June to headline England's Glastonbury Festival.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!