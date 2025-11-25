Watch Matty Healy cover James Taylor with Tiny Habits

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on The Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (Harry Durrant/Getty Images)

The 1975's Matty Healy has teamed up with the band Tiny Habits to cover the James Taylor song "Carolina in My Mind."

Tiny Habits shared video of the collaborative performance on their Instagram, featuring Healy strumming an acoustic guitar and harmonizing with the trio.

Healy, by the way, is a big James Taylor fan — his fiancée, Gabbriette, took him to see the "Fire and Rain" artist in concert in September and documented the experience in a TikTok captioned, "Took my fiancé to see his favorite artist."

To bring things full circle, Tiny Habits opened for Taylor's summer tour.

Aside from seeing and covering his favorite artist, Healy has had a mostly quiet 2025. The 1975 wrapped their Still...At Their Very Best tour in 2024, though they did return to the live stage in June to headline England's Glastonbury Festival.

