Watch Maggie Rogers cover Bob Dylan with Joan Baez at Tibet House US Benefit Concert

By Josh Johnson

Maggie Rogers covered the Bob Dylan song "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" alongside folk legend Joan Baez during the 2024 Tibet House US Benefit Concert, which took place February 26 in New York City.

The "Alaska" artist shared footage of the collaborative performance on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "I'm going to remember this for a long long time."

The concert raised money for Tibet House US, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve Tibetan culture. It marked the 37th edition of the annual event.

Rogers, meanwhile, recently announced a U.S. tour in support of her upcoming album, Don't Forget Me, due out April 12. The trek kicks off in May.

