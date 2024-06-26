Watch Machine Gun Kelly cover Zach Bryan's "Sun to Me"

By Josh Johnson

Having already gone from rap into rock, Machine Gun Kelly is now adding country to his repertoire.

The "Bloody Valentine" artist has released a cover of the Zach Bryan song "Sun to Me." MGK's version features his voice backed by a pair of acoustic guitars and a beat pad.

"Hope you don't mind I added some of my vibe to your song," Kelly writes in an Instagram post while tagging Bryan.

You can watch MGK's "Sun to Me" cover streaming on YouTube.

MGK released a new single, "BMXXing," earlier in June. He's also shared a performance video for the song featuring frequent collaborator Travis Barker.

