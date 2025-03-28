Watch Lucy Dacus & Hozier perform collaborative song 'Bullseye'

Lucy Dacus and Hozier have released a new song together called "Bullseye."

The track appears on the boygenius member's new album, Forever Is a Feeling, which dropped Friday. Along with the record release, Dacus has shared a performance video for "Bullseye," filmed at The National Gallery in Hozier's home country of Ireland.

You can watch the video on YouTube.

Forever Is a Feeling also includes contributions from Dacus' boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

