Watch Linkin Park's performance at Champions League Final Kick Off Show

Linkin Park took the stage in Munich, Germany, on Saturday to headline the 2025 Champions League Final Kick Off Show, held before the final match in the Champions League soccer tournament.

The six-minute set opened with "The Emptiness Machine," the lead single off LP's 2024 comeback album, From Zero, their first with new vocalist Emily Armstrong. They then transitioned into the classics "In the End" and "Numb" before wrapping up with the From Zero track "Heavy Is the Crown."

You can watch Linkin Park's Champions League performance streaming now on YouTube.

Linkin Park's world tour in support of From Zero continues June 12 in Austria. The next U.S. leg kicks off in July.

