Watch Linkin Park's Brad Delson speak with London music students

Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson made a surprise appearance at the Lambeth Music Service school in London to speak with students.

When asked to choose his favorite guitar riff that he's written, Delson picked the opening to the LP hit "One Step Closer."

"It's not technically hard to play, but it has a bounce to it, and a pocket that's not obvious," Delson shared. "I don't try to show off with my playing, I try to channel something that people will like."

You can watch footage from Delson's visit in the latest episode of Linkin Park's LPTV series, streaming now on YouTube.

While Delson remains a member of Linkin Park, he hasn't been touring with them since the band relaunched in 2024 with new singer Emily Armstrong.

"Over the years I've realized I thrive most when I'm actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes––in the studio, collaborating on our new music, and helping build our live show," Delson said.

