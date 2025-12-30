Watch Linkin Park take part in gender reveal for fan's baby at a concert

Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong, vocalists of Linkin Park, perform ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 at Munich Football Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Linkin Park fulfilled an unusual fan request while on tour in 2025.

The "In the End" rockers have shared a video to Facebook showing vocalists Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong reading signs brought in by concertgoers during a recent show. One particular sign caught their eye, and they brought it up onstage to discover that it read, "Would you make my dream come true and reveal our baby's gender?"

"This is a crazy sign, this is the first time we've seen this," Shinoda remarked.

The sign was conveniently accompanied by an envelope that contained the gender reveal, and after a literal drumroll from Colin Brittain, Armstrong delivered the news.

"Girl!" Armstrong declared.

Linkin Park spent 2025 touring in support of their 2024 comeback album, From Zero, their first with Armstrong. They'll return to the road in January starting with dates in the Middle East.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.