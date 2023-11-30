Watch Lana Del Rey's "Unchained Melody" performance on '﻿Christmas at Graceland﻿' holiday special

Lana Del Rey performed a rendition of "Unchained Melody" during NBC's Christmas at Graceland holiday special, which premiered Wednesday, November 29.

As its title suggests, Christmas at Graceland was recorded at the late Elvis Presley's famed Tennessee estate. Elvis recorded "Unchained Melody," which was made famous by The Righteous Brothers, shortly before his death in 1977.

You can watch Del Rey's "Unchained Melody" performance streaming now on YouTube.

Other Christmas at Graceland performers included Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone and The War And Treaty.

