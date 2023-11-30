Watch Lana Del Rey's "Unchained Melody" performance on '﻿Christmas at Graceland﻿' holiday special

NBCUniversal

By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey performed a rendition of "Unchained Melody" during NBC's Christmas at Graceland holiday special, which premiered Wednesday, November 29.

As its title suggests, Christmas at Graceland was recorded at the late Elvis Presley's famed Tennessee estate. Elvis recorded "Unchained Melody," which was made famous by The Righteous Brothers, shortly before his death in 1977.

You can watch Del Rey's "Unchained Melody" performance streaming now on YouTube.

Other Christmas at Graceland performers included Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone and The War And Treaty.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!