Watch Joe Keery play Stephen Malkmus in trailer for fake Pavement biopic

We now have a trailer for the fake Pavement biopic inside the real Pavements movie.

As previously reported, Pavements is partly a documentary about the "Cut Your Hair" outfit, combined with a musical and the aforementioned fake biopic, titled Range Life. In that last bit, Joe Keery aka Djo frontman and Steve Harrington from Stranger Things, stars as Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus.

In the newly premiered Range Life trailer, streaming on YouTube, Keery-as-Malkmus says things like, "This is music, it's fun, it's fun. If it's work, it's work, and that's not fun."

Pavements, which made its North American debut at the 2024 New York Film Festival, is due out in theaters in the spring. It's set to feature the first new Pavement song in over 25 years on the soundtrack.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

