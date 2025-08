Watch Hozier, Vampire Weekend & more on 2025 Outside Lands livestream

The Outside Lands festival has announced its 2025 livestreaming lineup.

You'll be able to watch performances by artists including Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Glass Animals, Bleachers, Wallows, Royel Otis and almost monday via Prime Video and the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

Outside Lands 2025 takes place Friday through Sunday in San Francisco.

