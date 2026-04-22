Watch 'Geese-curious' Courtney Love sing Geese song

Courtney Love attends the Fendi Couture Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

It appears Courtney Love is now an official member of the Geese flock.

The Hole frontwoman previously said she was "Geese-curious" about the much-hyped band, which landed on many end-of-year best-of lists in 2025 with their album Getting Killed.

Now, Love has gone from "Geese-curious" to Geese covers. In an Instagram post Wednesday, Love shares a video of her singing along to the Getting Killed track "Au Pays du Cocaine," which Geese performed on Saturday Night Live in January.

The performance features musician Baby Queen strumming an acoustic guitar.

We don't know what the next step in Geese fandom is, but we'll let you know when Love takes it.

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