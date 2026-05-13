Watch Foo Fighters rip through ﻿'Tiny Desk'﻿ performance

Foo Fighters downsized in space but not in sound to play NPR's Tiny Desk performance series.

Dave Grohl and company ripped through a five-song set while confined to the titular Tiny Desk, playing the classics "Learn to Fly," "My Hero" and "Everlong," as well as two tracks off their new album, Your Favorite Toy: "Spit Shine" and "Child Actor."

"It's an honor to be here," Grohl said. "I've watched so many of these Tiny Desk shows and have a bunch of favorites."

During the choruses of "My Hero," Grohl led the crowd in a sing-along, declaring, "It's not so tiny now!"

You can watch the Foo Fighters Tiny Desk performance streaming now on YouTube.

Foo Fighters will be playing much larger venues when they launch a North American stadium tour in August.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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