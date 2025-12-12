Watch Evanescence's 'Afterlife' performance on 2025 Game Awards

Amy Lee of Evanescence performs onstage during The Game Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theater on December 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Frank Micelotta/The Game Awards via Getty Images)

Evanescence played their song "Afterlife" during the 2025 Game Awards, which took place Thursday.

"Afterlife," which was released in March, was recorded for Netflix's animated adaptation of the Devil May Cry video game series. Along with Amy Lee and company's performance, it was announced that the second season of Devil May Cry will premiere on May 12.

You can watch Evanescence's Game Awards set streaming now on YouTube.

"Afterlife" is one of two new songs Evanescence released in 2025, along with the K.Flay collaboration "Fight Like a Girl." The band's most recent album is 2021's The Bitter Truth.

Evanescence will launch a 2026 U.S. tour in June with support from Spiritbox and Nova Twins.

